Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 114,563 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,015,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,563 shares during the quarter. CarMax accounts for approximately 0.7% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 5.58% of CarMax worth $1,173,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMX. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in CarMax by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get CarMax alerts:

KMX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.64.

Shares of NYSE:KMX traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,218,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,315. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.44. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.36 and a 52-week high of $155.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.36). CarMax had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Profile (Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.