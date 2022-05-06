Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,391,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,062 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 6.20% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $759,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REXR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 419.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 72,663 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 64.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter worth about $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 24.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 42.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

REXR stock traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,164,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,601. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $84.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.71, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.69.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 143.18%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on REXR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.80.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $827,452.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.