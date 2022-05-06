Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,897,588 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 98,826 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Salesforce worth $993,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 589.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 147.8% in the third quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $2.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,199,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,361,747. The company has a market capitalization of $168.06 billion, a PE ratio of 113.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.58 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.40.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.50.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.16, for a total transaction of $322,129.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,232,821.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total transaction of $4,403,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,035 shares of company stock valued at $32,854,464. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Salesforce (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.