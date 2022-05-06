Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,855,669 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 60,532 shares during the period. Autodesk comprises approximately 0.6% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,084,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,839,301 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,641,953,000 after purchasing an additional 902,168 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 14.5% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,897,362 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,966,921,000 after purchasing an additional 875,015 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter valued at $233,355,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $123,224,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 728.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 397,591 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $113,381,000 after purchasing an additional 349,583 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADSK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Autodesk from $344.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Autodesk from $355.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Griffin Securities lowered their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.85.

In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $386,386.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,628 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $4.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $193.77. 2,921,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.19 and a 52-week high of $344.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.49. The company has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.89 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

