Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $509.72 Million Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,331,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 329,322 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.84% of Etsy worth $509,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Etsy by 19.4% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 23,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Etsy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 291,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,715,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the third quarter valued at about $22,554,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Etsy by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 164,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,089,000 after buying an additional 48,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Etsy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY traded down $4.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.38. The company had a trading volume of 9,280,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,206,907. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.11 and a 52 week high of $307.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $579.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.71 million. Etsy had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 83.06%. Etsy’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total value of $2,047,053.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,083,773.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,147 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $775,198.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,825 shares of company stock valued at $18,298,401. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ETSY. UBS Group raised Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $274.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $154.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.16.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

