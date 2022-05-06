Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $650.45 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,023,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,546,449 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of Pfizer worth $650,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.05.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,838,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,734,840. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.62. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $38.47 and a one year high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.18). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

