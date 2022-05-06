Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 109,355 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 917,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,355 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $602,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $18.47 on Friday, hitting $366.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,527,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.25. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $358.18 and a 1 year high of $706.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $505.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $555.96. The company has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.10.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 102.84% and a net margin of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total value of $127,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $663.67.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile (Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.