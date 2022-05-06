Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 278,343 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,274,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278,343 shares during the quarter. Hilton Worldwide makes up about 0.8% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,281,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 45.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,765,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,497,000 after buying an additional 1,170,855 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,949,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,107,000 after buying an additional 26,914 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,789,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,391,000 after buying an additional 21,464 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1,550.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,515,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,385,000 after buying an additional 1,423,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 66.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,485,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,189,000 after purchasing an additional 591,091 shares in the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HLT. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bernstein Bank lowered shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.64.

NYSE:HLT traded down $6.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.48. 3,600,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,639,252. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.51. The company has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a PE ratio of 55.40 and a beta of 1.16. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.70 and a 12-month high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 69.49%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.32, for a total value of $471,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 262,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,330,166.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raymond E. Mabus purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $144.70 per share, with a total value of $101,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,800. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

