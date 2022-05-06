Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Rating) by 4,045.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,993,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,125,695 shares during the period. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 93.98% of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF worth $1,595,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USMC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $350,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 146,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 11,742 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 156,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ USMC traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,550. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.25. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.62 and a one year high of $44.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.167 dividend. This is an increase from Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st.

