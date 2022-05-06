Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 47.53% and a negative return on equity of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $159.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ PCOR traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.99. 640,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,174. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.29. Procore Technologies has a one year low of $47.39 and a one year high of $108.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PCOR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.15.

In other Procore Technologies news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, acquired 294,365 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.93 per share, with a total value of $14,697,644.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director William J.G. Griffith acquired 661,720 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.93 per share, for a total transaction of $33,039,679.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,819 shares of company stock worth $5,137,529.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Procore Technologies by 550.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 551.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

