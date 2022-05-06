ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 299,078 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 9,281,488 shares.The stock last traded at $26.65 and had previously closed at $26.42.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.97 and a 200 day moving average of $19.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 4.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 151,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 53,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 251,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after buying an additional 86,883 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

