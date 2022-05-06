Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ PROV traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $15.76. 4 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,789. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Provident Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48. The company has a market cap of $116.15 million, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.54.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Provident Financial had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 25.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is 42.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PROV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 296,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after buying an additional 13,440 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 334,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after buying an additional 9,488 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. raised its position in Provident Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 585,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Provident Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 343,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 9,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

