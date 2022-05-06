Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.47 EPS

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.11 earnings per share.

PRU opened at $107.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.03. Prudential Financial has a 12-month low of $94.51 and a 12-month high of $124.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.48.

PRU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.46.

In related news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 10,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.97, for a total transaction of $1,229,822.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 14,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,765,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,975 shares of company stock worth $9,821,709. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 9,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

