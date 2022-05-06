PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Sets New 1-Year High at $12.29

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.29 and last traded at $12.16, with a volume of 53985 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.37.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.3547 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 3.23%.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings and current accounts; motorcycle loans, mortgage loan, and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses.

