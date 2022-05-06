PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PTC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet raised shares of PTC from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on PTC from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on PTC from $141.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PTC from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $139.11.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC stock opened at $112.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.10. PTC has a 1 year low of $96.55 and a 1 year high of $153.73. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.27. PTC had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 25.54%. The company had revenue of $505.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. PTC’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PTC will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $568,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,513,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $209,628.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,162.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in PTC during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

About PTC (Get Rating)

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.