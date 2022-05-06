PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Receives $52.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PTCT shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

NASDAQ PTCT traded down $1.80 on Friday, reaching $33.34. 921,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,677. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.99. PTC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $32.44 and a 12 month high of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by ($0.08). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 516.92% and a negative net margin of 91.68%. The company had revenue of $148.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.83) earnings per share. PTC Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics will post -5.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 2,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $102,806.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,338.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Pauwels sold 822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $34,951.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,305.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,927 shares of company stock valued at $1,286,290 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 18.3% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

