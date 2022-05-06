PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 516.92% and a negative net margin of 91.68%. The company had revenue of $148.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.83) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:PTCT traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.34. 921,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,677. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.25 and a 200 day moving average of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.87. PTC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $45.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.89.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.70.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, COO Matthew B. Klein sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $38,140.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,101.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 7,910 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $298,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 29,927 shares of company stock valued at $1,286,290. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 149,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 118.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 94,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after buying an additional 7,548 shares during the period.

About PTC Therapeutics (Get Rating)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.