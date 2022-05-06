Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Holdings Raised by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,197 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $15,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $681,432.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,011,416.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total transaction of $315,258.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,256 shares of company stock valued at $1,733,966. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.17.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $68.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.96 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.25. The company has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of -26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -84.05%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

