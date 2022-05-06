PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCTTU) Trading Up 8.6%

Shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTTU – Get Rating) were up 8.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.63 and last traded at $10.63. Approximately 136 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTTU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

About PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCTTU)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.