Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences in a report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.59. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $310.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.07 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 6.89%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Neurocrine Biosciences to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.17.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $85.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $71.88 and a 12-month high of $108.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.28.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 45,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 56.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 12,369 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 3,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $267,414.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,743 shares of company stock worth $4,232,771. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

