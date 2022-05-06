Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:RNR)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now expects that the insurance provider will earn $5.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RenaissanceRe’s FY2022 earnings at $14.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $30.70 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RNR. TheStreet lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.80.

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $146.29 on Friday. RenaissanceRe has a 1-year low of $134.70 and a 1-year high of $174.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.16 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by ($2.14). RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 97.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 96,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,386,000 after buying an additional 47,375 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the third quarter worth about $9,054,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 15.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,800,000 after purchasing an additional 12,248 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 342,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

