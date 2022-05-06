Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Issued By Oppenheimer

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Green Plains in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst K. Owen now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.13. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Green Plains’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Get Green Plains alerts:

GPRE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.10.

GPRE stock opened at $30.82 on Friday. Green Plains has a twelve month low of $25.39 and a twelve month high of $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.52 and a 200-day moving average of $33.50.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($1.09). The firm had revenue of $781.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.25 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 3.96%. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Green Plains by 32.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,003,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $293,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,575 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Green Plains by 420.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,773,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,726 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Green Plains by 0.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,267,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,680,000 after acquiring an additional 18,886 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Green Plains by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,169,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $110,170,000 after acquiring an additional 27,055 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Green Plains by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,729,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,871,000 after acquiring an additional 53,668 shares during the period.

About Green Plains (Get Rating)

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.