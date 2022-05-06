Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Algoma Central Co. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:ALC)

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Algoma Central in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 5th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.76. Cormark also issued estimates for Algoma Central’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Algoma Central (TSE:ALC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$178.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$165.50 million.

Algoma Central stock opened at C$16.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$17.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$640.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44. Algoma Central has a 12-month low of C$15.08 and a 12-month high of C$18.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.26.

About Algoma Central

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. The company operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. It operates self-unloading bulk carriers; and owns and manages tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

