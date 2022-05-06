Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Lowered by Analyst

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Arko in a report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Arko’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of Arko stock opened at $7.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.96. The company has a market cap of $975.83 million, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.12. Arko has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $11.40.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Arko had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 26.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Arko’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARKO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arko by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,652,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,190,000 after buying an additional 4,435,041 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arko by 2,572.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,199,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after buying an additional 1,154,961 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Arko by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,433,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,560,000 after buying an additional 812,630 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arko by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,803,000 after buying an additional 573,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arko by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,169,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,024,000 after buying an additional 452,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

