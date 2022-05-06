Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Enova International, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:ENVA)

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Enova International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the credit services provider will earn $1.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Enova International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.10. Enova International had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $386.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ENVA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Maxim Group raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Enova International from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Enova International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Enova International stock opened at $34.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.53 and a 200-day moving average of $39.27. Enova International has a 1 year low of $30.04 and a 1 year high of $47.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 11.64 and a quick ratio of 11.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.41.

In other Enova International news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $63,706.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in Enova International by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 174,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,019,000 after acquiring an additional 27,600 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enova International by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 65,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 25,625 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Enova International by 115.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 21,295 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new stake in Enova International in the 4th quarter worth about $699,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Enova International by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 16,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

