Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:LIND)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) – William Blair reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lindblad Expeditions in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 3rd. William Blair analyst R. Sundby now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.44). William Blair also issued estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.12) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

LIND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lindblad Expeditions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

NASDAQ LIND opened at $13.00 on Friday. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12-month low of $11.19 and a 12-month high of $19.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.95.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.24). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 6,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $107,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,029,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,477,152. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 12,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $231,582.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,570,267. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 11.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 16,365 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 13,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

