Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. Lowered by B. Riley (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.48. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CZR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $62.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.80 and its 200 day moving average is $85.06. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $61.49 and a 52-week high of $119.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by ($1.53). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.06) earnings per share.

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.89 per share, for a total transaction of $895,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.38 per share, with a total value of $713,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

