Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Qorvo had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Qorvo updated its Q1 guidance to $2.00 to $2.25 EPS.

NASDAQ:QRVO traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,666,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,956. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.22. Qorvo has a one year low of $104.37 and a one year high of $201.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $113,462.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth $282,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,038,000 after purchasing an additional 21,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QRVO shares. Cowen cut their price objective on Qorvo from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Qorvo from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Qorvo from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.54.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

