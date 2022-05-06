Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Cut to $175.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on QRVO. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Qorvo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $165.54.

Qorvo stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $108.00. 19,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,339. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $106.91 and a 12 month high of $201.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.34.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.41. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 236,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,482,000 after buying an additional 98,377 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,103,000 after buying an additional 25,560 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,124,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,281,000 after buying an additional 53,922 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panview Asian Equity Master Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund now owns 67,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,478,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

