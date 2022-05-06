Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Lowered to $180.00 at Craig Hallum

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Craig Hallum from $225.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on QRVO. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Qorvo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qorvo has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $165.54.

QRVO traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $108.09. 23,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,339. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.02 and a 200 day moving average of $140.22. Qorvo has a 12-month low of $106.91 and a 12-month high of $201.46.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.41. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qorvo will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Qorvo by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Qorvo by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 7,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Qorvo by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in Qorvo by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

