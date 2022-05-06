Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.85%. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Quanta Services updated its FY22 guidance to $6.00-$6.50 EPS.

PWR traded down $1.98 on Friday, reaching $119.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,390. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 1.19. Quanta Services has a fifty-two week low of $84.40 and a fifty-two week high of $140.04.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 8.36%.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total value of $177,641.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $337,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,378,756 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PWR shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.55.

Quanta Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.