Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.00-$6.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.20-$16.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.21 billion.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PWR shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Quanta Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $136.55.

PWR opened at $120.99 on Friday. Quanta Services has a twelve month low of $84.40 and a twelve month high of $140.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 1.19.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.36%.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $337,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total transaction of $177,641.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,034 shares of company stock worth $2,378,756. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

