Quiztok Market Capitalization Hits $25.29 Million (QTCON)

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One Quiztok coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Quiztok has a market cap of $25.29 million and $527,665.00 worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Quiztok has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quiztok Profile

Quiztok (CRYPTO:QTCON) is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,908,075,955 coins. The official website for Quiztok is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php . Quiztok’s official message board is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

Quiztok Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quiztok should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quiztok using one of the exchanges listed above.

