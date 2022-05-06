Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qumu from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ QUMU traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.34. 43,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,293. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.65. Qumu has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $5.53.

Qumu ( NASDAQ:QUMU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 million. Qumu had a negative net margin of 68.13% and a negative return on equity of 92.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qumu will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QUMU. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Qumu by 24.0% in the third quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 1,695,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 328,263 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Qumu by 341.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 221,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 171,100 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Qumu by 147.4% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 230,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 137,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Qumu during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Qumu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers software on a license, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and other services.

