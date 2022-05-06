Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RDN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radian Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Radian Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.58.

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $21.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Radian Group has a 1 year low of $19.17 and a 1 year high of $24.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22.

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.41. Radian Group had a net margin of 50.71% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $292.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Radian Group will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.54%.

Radian Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,642,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $219,080,000 after purchasing an additional 87,056 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,624,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,852,000 after acquiring an additional 391,458 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,589,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,096,000 after acquiring an additional 22,340 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Radian Group by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,107,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,311,000 after buying an additional 523,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Radian Group by 154.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,992,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,365,000 after buying an additional 2,421,410 shares during the period. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

