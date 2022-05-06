Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.19-0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $75-76.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $75.80 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RDWR. TheStreet cut shares of Radware from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Radware in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Radware from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.

RDWR traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $25.83. 10,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,083. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.45, a P/E/G ratio of 62.92 and a beta of 1.05. Radware has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $42.19.

Radware ( NASDAQ:RDWR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $73.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.59 million. Radware had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Radware will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Radware by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Radware by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,207,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,272,000 after purchasing an additional 13,551 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Radware by 446.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Radware during the 4th quarter valued at $429,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Radware by 204.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 112,741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 75,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

