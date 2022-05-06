Rage Fan Price Tops $0.0037 on Exchanges (RAGE)

Rage Fan (RAGE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 6th. One Rage Fan coin can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rage Fan has traded 22.7% lower against the dollar. Rage Fan has a total market capitalization of $210,016.13 and approximately $12,775.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 60% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.53 or 0.00226525 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.86 or 0.00219105 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.81 or 0.00477338 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00039718 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71,319.82 or 1.98146817 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Rage Fan

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Buying and Selling Rage Fan

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rage Fan should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rage Fan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

