Rai Reflex Index Trading 0.4% Lower This Week (RAI)

Rai Reflex Index (RAI) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Rai Reflex Index has a total market capitalization of $51.22 million and $4.35 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rai Reflex Index has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Rai Reflex Index coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.01 or 0.00008366 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 60% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.53 or 0.00226525 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.86 or 0.00219105 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $171.81 or 0.00477338 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00039718 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71,319.82 or 1.98146817 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Coin Profile

Rai Reflex Index’s genesis date was February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 17,012,229 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Rai Reflex Index Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rai Reflex Index should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rai Reflex Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

