Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.93) earnings per share.

RAIN stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.91. 60,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,952. Rain Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $22.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.75. The stock has a market cap of $77.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Rain Therapeutics by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Rain Therapeutics by 539.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Rain Therapeutics by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Rain Therapeutics by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Rain Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rain Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rain Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing milademetan which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for liposarcoma, Phase II clinical trial for solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial for intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 which is in preclinical trials for tumors, including breast, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, and other cancers.

