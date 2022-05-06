Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Purchased by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,968,245 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,119 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.53% of Range Resources worth $70,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 4.0% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,208,601 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $185,761,000 after purchasing an additional 313,811 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,651,836 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $47,282,000 after purchasing an additional 149,040 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,972,018 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,162,000 after purchasing an additional 157,085 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 87.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,754,998 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,414,000 after purchasing an additional 818,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Range Resources by 284.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,685,239 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

RRC stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $30.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,778,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,083,441. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.67. Range Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $34.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 45.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas exploration company to purchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,194.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $24.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $24.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $24.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.21.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

