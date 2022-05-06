Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Shares Up 6.7%

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.36 and last traded at $12.36. 51 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 35,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rani Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Get Rani Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.52.

Rani Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RANI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $1.01. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RANI. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Rani Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Rani Therapeutics by 201.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. Institutional investors own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

About Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rani Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rani Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.