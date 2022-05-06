Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.15 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. Rapid7 updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.07)-$(0.03) EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.05-$0.16 EPS.
Shares of RPD traded down $5.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.10. 29,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,355. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.39. Rapid7 has a 52 week low of $72.96 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.94 and a beta of 1.38.
In related news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $29,260.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,336.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,968 shares of company stock worth $5,656,672 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several research firms recently weighed in on RPD. TheStreet lowered Rapid7 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Rapid7 from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.44.
Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.
