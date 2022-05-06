Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.15 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. Rapid7 updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.07)-$(0.03) EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.05-$0.16 EPS.

Shares of RPD traded down $5.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.10. 29,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,355. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.39. Rapid7 has a 52 week low of $72.96 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.94 and a beta of 1.38.

In related news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $29,260.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,336.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,968 shares of company stock worth $5,656,672 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,690,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,978,000 after purchasing an additional 570,372 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 183.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,756,000 after purchasing an additional 183,007 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 518,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,991,000 after acquiring an additional 44,153 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 553,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,104,000 after acquiring an additional 38,487 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,843,000 after acquiring an additional 15,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RPD. TheStreet lowered Rapid7 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Rapid7 from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.44.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

