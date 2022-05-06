Rathbones Group’s (RAT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Rathbones Group (LON:RAT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RAT. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($32.48) target price on shares of Rathbones Group in a report on Monday, February 21st. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,595 ($32.42) target price on shares of Rathbones Group in a report on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,170 ($27.11) target price on shares of Rathbones Group in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Rathbones Group from GBX 2,250 ($28.11) to GBX 2,420 ($30.23) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,224 ($27.78).

Shares of LON:RAT opened at GBX 2,025.21 ($25.30) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70. Rathbones Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,426.08 ($17.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,230 ($27.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,900.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,907.16.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a GBX 54 ($0.67) dividend. This is a positive change from Rathbones Group’s previous dividend of $27.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 3.16%. Rathbones Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.57%.

Rathbones Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning and advisory, managed portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, tax, and legal advisory services.

