Rattler Midstream LP (RTLR) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Rattler Midstream has a dividend payout ratio of 78.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Rattler Midstream to earn $1.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ:RTLR opened at $13.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Rattler Midstream has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $14.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 3.11.

Rattler Midstream ( NASDAQ:RTLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $99.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rattler Midstream will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 143,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors own 19.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RTLR shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Rattler Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Rattler Midstream from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Rattler Midstream from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rattler Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The company provides crude oil and water-related midstream services. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 866 miles of crude oil, sourced water, and produced water gathering pipelines on acreage that overlays Diamondback Energy, Inc's core Midland and Delaware Basin development areas.

