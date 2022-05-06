Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Achieves Market Cap of $558,046.38

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 6th. Over the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $558,046.38 and $12,453.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,013.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,690.93 or 0.07472024 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000350 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.29 or 0.00264583 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $270.50 or 0.00751111 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00014878 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00076974 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $204.75 or 0.00568535 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005702 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,501,403,655 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

