Raymond James Analysts Give Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) a C$8.00 Price Target

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) has been given a C$8.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s current price.

KEL has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.75 to C$9.75 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.60.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

KEL stock traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$6.80. 210,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.33. Kelt Exploration has a 1-year low of C$2.69 and a 1-year high of C$7.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.54.

Kelt Exploration ( TSE:KEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$120.52 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Kelt Exploration will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kelt Exploration news, Director William Charles Guinan sold 38,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.76, for a total transaction of C$256,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,189,459 shares in the company, valued at C$8,040,742.84. Also, Senior Officer Douglas Jeffery Errico sold 9,833 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.13, for a total transaction of C$70,109.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 488,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,484,944.36. Insiders have sold 92,833 shares of company stock worth $649,149 over the last ninety days.

About Kelt Exploration (Get Rating)

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.