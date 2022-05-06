Raymond James Raises The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Price Target to $85.00

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.58.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $72.01 on Tuesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $59.86 and a 12 month high of $78.17. The stock has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.18%.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 8,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $638,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 14,743 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $1,076,533.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,253 shares of company stock worth $2,089,784. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 142.1% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

