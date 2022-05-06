Raymond James Reiterates “C$11.00” Price Target for Martinrea International (TSE:MRE)

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$11.00 price target by investment analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s previous close.

MRE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Martinrea International from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. CIBC decreased their target price on Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Martinrea International from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Martinrea International from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.58.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

Shares of Martinrea International stock traded up C$0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$8.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 868,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,800. Martinrea International has a twelve month low of C$7.43 and a twelve month high of C$14.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$8.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.01. The stock has a market cap of C$689.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Martinrea International ( TSE:MRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$859.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Martinrea International will post 2.3800002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Armando Pagliari acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.10 per share, with a total value of C$89,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 66,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$541,873.80. Also, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.46 per share, with a total value of C$101,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 540,000 shares in the company, valued at C$4,568,400.

About Martinrea International (Get Rating)

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.