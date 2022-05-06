Raymond James Reiterates “C$16.00” Price Target for Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR)

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Get Rating) has been given a C$16.00 price target by Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 66.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.75 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$14.25 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altius Renewable Royalties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.71.

ARR traded down C$0.09 on Friday, hitting C$9.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,171. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.83. The firm has a market cap of C$254.27 million and a P/E ratio of -54.18. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 12 month low of C$7.80 and a 12 month high of C$14.73. The company has a quick ratio of 20.91, a current ratio of 20.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Altius Renewable Royalties ( TSE:ARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$0.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.99 million. Equities analysts predict that Altius Renewable Royalties will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, invests in and acquires and manages portfolio of diversified renewable energy royalties for renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The company provides tailored royalty-based financing solutions to the renewable power market.

