Raymond James Reiterates C$43.00 Price Target for Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV)

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$43.00 price target by stock analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EDV. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$2,060.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$44.25 to C$45.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$707.11.

Shares of TSE EDV traded up C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$32.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,593. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.10 billion and a PE ratio of 28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$32.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$30.71. Endeavour Mining has a 52 week low of C$25.56 and a 52 week high of C$35.94.

Endeavour Mining ( TSE:EDV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$878.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$899.35 million. Analysts anticipate that Endeavour Mining will post 1.1599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick Bouisset sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.54, for a total value of C$13,743,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,548,900.70. Also, Senior Officer Pascal Bernasconi sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.79, for a total value of C$769,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,117,951.73.

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

